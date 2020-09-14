Brad Paisley and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley make up one of country music's most-loved and enduring couples, having passed their 17th wedding anniversary in March. The two share a well-developed sense of humor, which Paisley put to good use marking his wife's 49th birthday on Monday (Sept. 14).

In a post to his social media, Paisley shared a photo of Kimberly nonchalantly checking her phone while a (presumably fake) dinosaur-like creature bares its fangs directly behind her. "I love your sense of adventure and everything you are," Paisley writes. "I know this year has not been what anyone expected, but don't look now, there's a beautiful butterfly that just landed right behind you."

Indeed, the fierce dinosaur statue does have a (presumably real) butterfly alight on its nose. The humorously ironic observation does indeed seem to sum up the entirety of 2020, a year which has seen many moments of grace emerge amid a mostly chaotic backdrop of pandemic restrictions and political disagreements.

The couple themselves have been part of the brightness buoying through 2020, having recently pledged to donate 1 million nutritional meals this month via a two-week initiative called the Million Meal Donation Tour, which kicked off in Detroit last week.

The tour is scheduled to visit food banks in 16 major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Nashville, and Chicago. Paisley and Williams-Paisley have already opened a free grocery store in Nashville earlier this year in their efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity.

Paisley and Williams Paisley have been married since 2003; he fell head-over-heels for her watching her performances in Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride II. The couple, who share two sons, already humorously celebrated their anniversary this year with a post celebrating the joys of kicking back and socially distancing at home in their pajamas rather than enjoying a more glamorous night out on the town.