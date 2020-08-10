Bradley Fire in Carbon County Growth Slows, Evacuations Remain

Fire managers in Carbon County say that the Bradley fire only spread by 100 acres between Sunday and this morning, but evacuations still remain in effect.

According to InciWeb, the fire continues to burn along Tin Cup Creek and Little Long Creek and sits at 1,700 acres and is 10% contained.

Today, crews plan to focus on strengthening their fire lines, conducting mop-up operations and protecting buildings.

Evacuations remain in effect along Long Creek due to accessibility issues and fire conditions.

Firefighters expect another day of red flag conditions.

The fire started at roughly 2:30 p.m. last Friday. Its cause is unknown.