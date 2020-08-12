Bradley Fire North of Rawlins 50% Contained; Evacuations Lifted

Authorities on Tuesday lifted the evacuations ordered during the Bradley Fire about 50 miles north of Rawlins, now that the fire is 50% contained, according to a news release from the Wyoming High Desert District of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

Crews secured the perimeter of the Bradley Fire, no growth is expected, as are minimal behaviors like smoldering and some interior torching, but should not pose any additional threat.

Evacuations along Long Creek were lifted at 6 a.m. Tuesday. Landowners who plan to return to their property were asked to visit the Incident Command Post located at the North Red Hills Campground for a fire update and coordination on any fire activities that may be occurring.

Incident Commander Timothy Sherwin thanked the landowners and assisting agencies in Carbon County.

“We had a prompt and effective evacuation along Long Creek and that really assisted our fire crews in getting this fire under control and limit the risk to the public and our firefighters," Sherwin said in the news release.

The fire is located on private and BLM-managed lands on Bradley Peak, according to Inciweb.

The Bradley Fire remains at approximately 1,700 acres. It started about 2:30 p.m. Friday. The cause of the fire is unknown.

