Music City is making it hard for Brandon Collins to get over an ex. The country up-and-comer premieres his new song "Blame It on Nashville" exclusively with The Boot; press play below to listen.

Written by Collins and produced by Steve Freeman, "Blame It on Nashville" finds Collins reflecting on a relationship he was in when he first came to town. While getting to know both the city and the woman, he "quickly realized that all my favorite things about her were accentuated by this city," the artist tells The Boot.

"I moved to this town and had my world turned upside down / Now I can’t find an excuse for why I can’t get over you," Collins laments in "Blame It on Nashville," confessing that "the Broadway summer nights" still have him thinking about this former relationship. He sings, "I guess the city looked a little too good on you ... Guess I left my heart in those downtown streets."

"So many people come here from all over, because it’s a one-of-a-kind place that makes falling in love almost effortless. The music, the people and the rich history make everything better," Collins reflects. "The only downside to the romantic nature of Nashville is that when a relationship doesn’t work out, the come down is worse than normal. The higher the high, the harder the fall.”

Raised on a cattle and alfalfa farm outside of Oklahoma City, Collins played a variety of sports in high school and college, including serving as a linebacker at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. After graduation, he pursued a music career in Los Angeles, Calif., and also did some modeling and acting, before moving to Nashville in 2019.

"Blame It on Nashville," Collins' debut country single, is due out widely on Friday (Aug. 21). Visit BrandonCollinsMusic.com to learn more.

Listen to Brandon Collins' "Blame It on Nashville"