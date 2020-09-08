Brantley Gilbert isn't one to pump the brakes, and rarely does he come to a complete stop. So it should come as no surprise to fans of the country-rocker that he had a bit of trouble slowing down when it came time to quarantine because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

This spring, Gilbert's 2020 Fire't Up Tour came to a halt due to the global health crisis. Once he was back at home, he had to get used to life without performing every night. Admittedly, taking such a break is not something the hard-working singer is used to doing. That's the predicament he recently shared in a conversation with his record company, the Big Machine Label Group.

"When all this really started, I feel like we were one of the first people off the road, so we've been here for quite a while," Gilbert explains. "I've got to spend a lot of time with family and got to see my kids every day and my wife every day, and it's absolutely amazing to be able to spend time with them."

"But, at the same time," he continues, "I will say that I don't think I handled quarantine too well. I just — man, I'm programmed to run a hundred miles an hour, and kinda stoppin' and slowin' down like that just really threw a stick in the spokes for me. I didn't really know how to act."

Still, along with his family's company, another thing that helped the "Hard Days" songster keep his head up was a home construction project. During the downtime, Gilbert started building a "massive" man cave he calls the "Dawg House" — not that it completely stopped him from spinning his wheels.

"I walked about a million holes in the floor and two in the driveway and one out in the middle of the highway, but, you know, [I] handled it the best way I knew how," he adds. "[Building the man cave] and being able to spend time with my wife and kids kept me from completely losing my marbles."

More recently, Gilbert's been keeping busy by paying tribute to Charlie Daniels and going big for Independence Day. And listeners can expect the crooner to keep on cruising. After all, there's no quit in Brantley Gilbert.