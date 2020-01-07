Brantley Gilbert’s Son Is a Motorcycle Rider in the Making

Brantley Gilbert is as synonymous with motorcycles as he is his signature brand of country-rock music. The singer even considers the guys he rides with as family. So, it is not surprising that Gilbert's son, Barrett, has a passion for motorcycles like his father does—even at the tender age of 2.

Gilbert told Big Machine Label Group about his son's love for motorcycles, saying, "He absolutely loves ‘em, which is a little bit terrifying, but I wanted him to be around ‘em from an early age."

The "What Happens in a Small Town" singer lets Barrett around the powerful machines; however, Gilbert wants his boy to learn to respect them before he begins riding one himself.

"I’d like that to be a little later in life than when I started, just because I think it takes a little while, even if you were raised around ‘em," Gilbert explains."They’re like guns. You have to respect ‘em or they’ll hurt you really bad."

While Gilbert wants Barrett to hold off on riding a motorcycle, the singer also confesses that he allows his son to ride with him, even though he knows he might get some criticism for that decision, "I’ll probably get lit up for it," he admits. "But I can sit him on the front seat with me and just kinda ride. He’s got a little helmet and we just ride in circles.

"Our driveway’s a big circle and we’ll just ride around on it, and he absolutely just cheese grins the whole time. And then when you try to pull him off of it, he gets upset."

With a potential rider on his hands, hopefully Barrett absorbs his dad's lessons about safety and respect when it comes to driving one.

Gilbert will be embarking on his Fire’t Up Tour 2020 this year to support his latest album Fire & Brimstone, which produced the No. 1 Country Airplay hit "What Happens in a Small Town."