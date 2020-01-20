BREAKING: Body of Missing 16-Year-Old Montana Girl Found

The nearly three-week search for missing Montana teen Selena Not Afraid came to a tragic end Monday morning after her body was found near the rest area where she was last seen, the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office said.

The agency says Not Afraid's body was found around 10:30 a.m., less than a mile from the rest area at mile marker 474 on Interstate 90 between Billings and Hardin where she went missing on New Year's Day.

Not Afraid reportedly walked into an adjacent field after leaving a broken down vehicle.

An autopsy will be conducted, but the sheriff's office does not suspect foul play.

