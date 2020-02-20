BREAKING: Cheyenne Police Looking for Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say Praylier Reinhardt has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old girl.

Police say Praylier Savannah Reinhardt was last seen at Alta Vista Elementary School around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Reinhardt is 5-foot-5 and has brown hair and brown eyes. She has a slim build and pierced ears.

Reinhardt was last seen wearing a black and red checkered coat and a green L.L. Bean backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police dispatch at (307) 637-6525.

​​