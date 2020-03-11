BREAKING: CU Boulder Cancels In-Person Classes Due to Coronavirus

The Buffs are preparing for the coronavirus.

University of Colorado Boulder is cancelling all in-person classes for the rest of the semester due to the disease, according to Daily Camera.

Starting on Monday, March 16, the school will be switching to online-only education, affecting almost 36,000 students.

Professors will use Canvas, an online learning platform, to communicate with students.

The campus will stay open, so that residence halls, dining halls, libraries, recreation centers and more will still be accessible.

CU Chancellor Phil DiStefano stated that the change is a proactive measure "to protect the campus and the community."

Officials are still trying to determine how many of the campus' 10,000 employees can work remotely as well.

Comments on the CU Boulder Twitter page expressed confusion, with many users asking for more details and wondering about the status of graduations.

As for now, available details can be found here.