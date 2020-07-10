BREAKING: First Case of COVID-19 at Univ. of Wyoming

The University of Wyoming announced today that they have their first case of COVID-19 on campus.

The employee who contracted the virus, who is complying with UW's campus rules regarding COVID-19, has not been on campus since July 2 and has been self-isolating since July 3, when he began feeling ill.

All known contacts have been notified, and UW officials are working with the Wyoming Department of Health in this process.

While a number of UW students and people of traditional college-age are among the 39 other positive cases that had been reported in Albany County, none were reported to be living in UW housing or working on campus.

The university is developing a COVID-19 policy that will outline the rule on face coverings as well as other guidelines, including social distancing and what to do if you develop symptoms similar to the coronavirus infection.

For more information about COVID-19 at UW, visit the university’s website at www.uwyo.edu/campus-return; call (307) 766-COVD (2683); or email COVID19@uwyo.edu.