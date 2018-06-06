BREAKING: Jury Finds Cheyenne Man ‘Guilty’ of Meth Charges

A Laramie County jury has found a Cheyenne man guilty of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and delivery of methamphetamine.

According to court records, a state search warrant was executed at Christopher Vincent Romero's home on Oct. 27, 2015.

Agents found two digital scales with white residue on them, packaging material, suspected marijuana and plastic bags with a white residue in them in Romero's bedroom.

Romero, who wasn't home at the time of the search, pulled up a short time later with his friend Ashley Kinney. He sped off down an alley, but was stopped a short time later.

Romero told agents that he was an addict and used methamphetamine. He said he got his drugs from people at the Lamp Lounge.

Kinney, who had an outstanding warrant for failure to comply, also admitted to using methamphetamine on a regular basis and told an arresting officer that she had methamphetamine "inside of her."

She was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where medical staff removed a 28.8 gram baggie of methamphetamine from her.

Kinney said Romero gave the methamphetamine to her when they were being pulled over and told her to "shove it."

Romero is facing up to 40 years in prison. His sentencing date will be set as soon as a presentence investigation is complete.