BREAKING: LCSD1 Postpones Graduation Ceremonies

Laramie County School District 1 high school graduation ceremonies that were scheduled for the end of May will be held this summer, the district announced Wednesday.

“We won’t be able to set alternative dates until our county health officer has more confidence in our ability to host large crowds,” Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown said in a statement.

"Any decisions regarding graduation ceremonies will be made in conjunction with our county health officer," Brown added. "As soon as this would be deemed safe, we will announce rescheduled days/times. This probably won’t happen any sooner than the weekend after Cheyenne Frontier Days."

Brown says the district is working on alternative ways to recognize graduates this May, including students who may not be available to attend later ceremonies due to deployment or other circumstances.

“We are teaming up with local businesses and organizations that have stepped up to provide some unique opportunities,” he said. “In addition, LCSD1 will be providing senior yard signs that our families can use to display these accomplishments.”

