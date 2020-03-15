Breaking News: Natrona County Schools Closed Until April 5

Natrona County Schools will close until April 5 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a district spokeswoman.

The closure is effective immediately and follows recommendations from Governor Mark Gordon and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow that all schools close statewide for a period of three weeks.

NCSD said further details will be shared with parents, guardians and staff as soon as possible in the coming days.

The three-week closure recommended by state officials will allow Gordon and Balow to continue monitoring developments, with the goal of returning students to classrooms as soon as safely possible.

The best ways to keep COVID-19 from spreading, the officials say, are social distancing, basic hygiene and basic disinfection efforts. Those practices are strongly encouraged.