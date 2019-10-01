The second of two men who escaped from a Wyoming prison camp last week was captured in Dallas on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

Further details about the capture of Robert Simpson, 30, were not immediately available.

Simpson and Jason Green, 48, escaped from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp & Wyoming Boot Camp near Newcastle on Sept. 22.

Officers from the Mesquite, Texas, police department captured Green on Sunday. Mesquite is a city east of Dallas.

It’s not known at this time when Simpson and Green will be returned to Wyoming and what additional charges they will face.

Before their escape, Green was serving a three- to eight-year sentence for larceny.

Simpson was serving a five- to15-year sentence for aggravated burglary with a weapon.

During the escape Simpson stole a dog named Shadow from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp's LOVED canine program.

The status of Shadow is unknown.