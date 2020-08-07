UPDATE:

A 24-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested Friday afternoon after leading authorities on a high-speed chase near Cheyenne.

Wyoming Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it all started around 12:45 p.m. when troopers attempted to stop Jayden Christensen for a traffic violation.

"(He) fled west on Otto Road to the Interstate 80 interchange (and) then drove east on Interstate 80," said Beck. "(He) attempted to elude troopers by driving at a high rate of speed towards Cheyenne."

"Troopers and area agency law enforcement deployed equipment to deflate the vehicle tires several times but were unsuccessful in their attempts," Beck added.

Christensen eventually made a U-turn east of Cheyenne and police were able to spike his tires on westbound I-80 near the Lowe's Distribution Center, ending the chase.

Christensen is facing multiple traffic charges as well as a felony possession of cocaine charge and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A driver is in custody after leading authorities on a chase on Interstate 80 near Cheyenne Friday afternoon.

According to Laramie County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Mark Slovik, the driver was headed east when a Wyoming trooper tried to stop him.

"They made it past town somewhere towards the port of entry on the east side of town, turned around and headed back," said Slovik.

"We heard the sheriff's office go out to assist and then we decided to make our way over there too in case he came back into the city, which is what he did," said Cheyenne police spokesman David Inman.

Inman says police were able to spike the suspect's car on westbound I-80 near the Lowe's Distribution Center, and the driver was subsequently arrested.

"I don't what all (troopers) found, but they found a lot of stuff, and it probably explains why he ran," said Inman. "It was a pretty good catch."

