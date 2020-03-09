BREAKING: Wyoming Basketball Moves on From Allen Edwards

Wyoming head men’s basketball coach Allen Edwards will not be back for another season, as Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman has decided not to retain him.

Edwards was 60-76 (.441) in his tenure as the Cowboys’ head coach, which included a record of 24-48 (.333) in the Mountain West Conference. UW just wrapped up the 2020 season with an overall mark of 9-24 and 2-16 in the MW. In 2019, the Pokes were just 8-24 overall and 4-14 in the conference.

He had one season remaining on his contract and will be paid his base salary of $220,008 as a buyout.

Burman said in a release from the University of Wyoming,

“I appreciate the contributions that Coach Edwards has made to Wyoming Basketball as a head coach and prior to that as an assistant coach, but after the lack of success the past two seasons I believe it is in the best interest of our program to make a change at this time. We were all very proud of the performance by the Cowboys at last week’s Mountain West Tournament, and I wanted to take some time to consider the future of our program after the emotion of last week. After considering all factors, we have not seen the type of on-court success we expect at Wyoming. We have a rich basketball tradition, and we need to return Cowboy Basketball to a prominent position in the Mountain West Conference.”

Edwards’ tenure went from 2016-17 through 2019-20. Prior to that, he was an assistant under former coach Larry Shyatt for five seasons.

Burman went on to say, “I want to thank Coach Edwards for the way he mentored the young men in his program. He and his staff did many good things in the community. I also want to thank his family for all they have done for UW and the community. They have always represented our athletics department and the university in a first-class manner. We wish the Edwards family all the best in their future.”

A national search for a new head coach begins immediately. No further comment will be made by Burman or UW Athletics at this time, according to the news release.