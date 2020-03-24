Breaking: Yellowstone, Teton Parks Closed Due to Coronavirus

Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks are closed to visitors until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No visitor access will be allowed to either park, but state highways or roads that transcend park/state boundaries and facilities that "support life safety and commerce" will remain open, officials said in a news release Tuesday.

“The National Park Service listened to the concerns from our local partners and, based on current health guidance, temporarily closed the parks,” said Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly and Grand Teton Acting Superintendent Gopaul Noojibail. “We are committed to continued close coordination with our state and local partners as we progress through this closure period and are prepared when the timing is right to reopen as quickly and safely as possible.”