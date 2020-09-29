QB Brett Rypien Will Start For Broncos Thursday

The Bronco's season has just started and already, it's been a tumultuous ride.

The team has had a hard time finding a starting quarterback to believe in, and that includes Drew Lock, who strained his rotator cuff in his right shoulder during the team's week 2 loss to the Pittsburg Steelers.

Now, Broncos coach Vic Fangio needs a win. With the team 0-3, he's decided to put in newcomer Brett Rypien as the starting quarterback in the game Thursday night against the New York Jets.

Jeff Driskel took over for Lock in Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, but was pulled in the fourth quarter during the Bronco's embarassing loss. Rypien took his place then, and will continue filling in for Lock until he returns in time for the Broncos to face the Miami Dolphins in week 6, possibly earlier.

Rypien faces fans who say he's too small for the game, according to 9News. "I just have to go out there and prove people wrong," Rypien said.

Will you be watching?