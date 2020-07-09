Country hitmaker Brett Young's new single "Lady" is even more beautiful during a stripped down performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert as part of the show's ongoing #PlayatHome series.

Joined by only a second guitarist, Young delivers the simple song with both love and dedication in the video above. The song is a worthy tribute to not only Young's baby daughter Presley, but also his wife, Taylor, whom he married in 2018. The star co-wrote "Lady" with Ross Copperman and Jon Nite just a few months before Presley was born, and it is definitely personal to Young and his family, but it's also making an impact with the general public, having amassed more than 28 million global streams to date.

It's not the first time that Young has showered his wife — the mother of his child — with love publicly. Shortly after Presley was born, Young sent a message to his wife via his social media channels, thanking her for all that she has given him through the years.

All About Brett Young's "Lady" for Presley:

“Taylor, my wife," he wrote on Instagram, "You are a superhero. Your beauty and strength never cease to amaze me. You brought our beautiful girl into this world with a level of grace and quiet confidence that I never knew existed. I’m so impressed by and proud of you. Thank you for this incredible gift. I could not love you more!"

Young finds himself enjoying quite a hit streak at the moment, with his song "Mercy" earning three-times Platinum certification from the RIAA. His current album Ticket to L.A. debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart upon release.