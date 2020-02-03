Brett Young's new song "Lady" is inspired by his baby girl, but his wife will find herself in it, as well.

The "Catch" singer introduced the unreleased song during a Chapters Tour stop in New York City on Saturday (Feb. 1). "Lady" begins with the singer describing the first moments he heard baby Presley's heartbeat during an ultrasound eight weeks into wife Taylor's pregnancy. Presley was born on Oct. 21 in Nashville.

"I remember when I first heard your heartbeat / It had only been eight weeks / Standing there staring at that screen was the first time you ever scared me," he sings to introduce the song, performed over just a piano.

Young told Taste of Country Nights he had written a song for Presley before she was even born, and he promised fans would hear it before his third studio album is released. "Lady" appears to be that song. He said at the time that he was obsessed with it.

"Unfortunately, the first one I wrote I like so much that I haven't written any more because I can't have an album full. I'm not gonna do a lullabies album," the 38-year-old first-time father says.

Watch him talk about it and perform some daddy duties on camera at 6:30 below:

"Hope you love just like your mama / Love her like I do," he sings to begin the chorus of "Lady." "You can always run to daddy / You'll always be my baby / Look at her, baby girl / And you'll learn how to be a lady."

"Catch" is the second single from Young's second studio album Ticket to L.A. On that album is a song called "Chapters" that he wrote and performs with Gavin DeGraw. The Chapters Tour runs through early May with dates in Canada.