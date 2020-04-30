Bridges and Samuelson Honored for Work in the Classroom

Wyoming wrestlers Montorie Bridges and Tate Samuelson received Scholar All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) on Thursday.

Bridges has a cumulative GPA of 3.67 in Public Administration, while Samuelson carries a 3.2 GPA in Business. Both had qualified for the NCAA Championships in March before they were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bridges went 32-6 this past season and finished third at the Big 12 Championships in March. He was also named an All-American earlier this spring. Bridges is only two wins away from 100 in his Cowboy career. He’s a three-time NCAA qualifier.

Samuelson finished with 19 wins during the 2019-20 season but faced a team-high 13 ranked opponents. Coming off a sixth-place effort at the Big 12 Championships, he was set to make his second appearance at the NCAA Championships.