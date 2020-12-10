Brody Cress of Hillsdale Wins Big $$$ Again at the NFR

Brody Cress of Hillsdale is starting to heat up at the National Finals Rodeo in Texas after a 2nd place finish in the 7th round of the saddle bronc on Wednesday night. Cress posted an 88.5 to win $20,731 and has won money in the last three rounds. Cress, who won the average of the NFR last year has won over $48,000 at this year's finals with three performances to go. He is currently 3rd in the world standings in the saddle bronc with over $158,000 in earnings and is 12th in the average.

Also in the saddle bronc, Sheridan College alum Zeke Thurston took 3rd in Wednesday nights round and won $15,654 so he is 10th in the world standings and 9th in the average. In the bareback, Kaycee's Cole Reiner was out of the money with a 78 and sits in 9th place in the world standings and 5th in the average.

In steer wrestling. Stetson Jorgenson who attended Central Wyoming College in Riverton posted a 4.7 on Wednesday. So he was out of the money but has earned cash in 4 of 7 rounds and won the 6th round. He is 3rd in the world standings and 2nd in the average.

On the stock side of the NFR, the Powder River Rodeo Company out of Riverton has several of its stock out there on Wednesday, highlighted by Black Leg in the bareback. Winn Ratliff rode Black Leg for an 86.5 to take 2nd in the round and win $20,731.

Chuck Coon

Townsquare Media

11 Things You'll Find In A 'Typical' Wyoming Home