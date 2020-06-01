Broncos Brandon Mcmanus Plans To Beat Longest Field Goal NFL Record

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus has high hopes to break an NFL record for the longest field goal at 64 yards.

During an interview on The Jim Rome Show last week McManus said this:

“Being a football fan since three years old and having one of the stronger legs in the NFL and knowing that I can make that — obviously, you have to still make it between the two yellow poles — but the distance isn’t going to be an issue for that. It’s something that I would love to be a part of — NFL history.” McManus told Rome

McManus came close to achieving his goal of being the record holder in a game against the Chargers with a 65-yard attempt before halftime, but coach Vic Fangio decided against the attempt.

“I’m good friends with Matt Prater and he text me afterward and he couldn’t believe that they didn’t let me kick it,” McManus said. “At the end of the day, it’s always the coach’s decision and he knows, my buddy Vic Fangio knows that I disagree with that. But hopefully at the end of the day, I’ll have another chance to break it.” McManus told Rome

McManus' longest kick was back in 2015 with 57 yards, but he believes he could convert a 68-yard field goal in warm weather.



Source: BroncosWire