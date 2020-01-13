Broncos Fire Offensive Coordinator, Hire New One Immediately

The Denver Broncos already have a new offensive coordinator after firing Rich Scangarello last week according to KUSA-TV.

After a lackluster season, Broncos announced they have parted ways with Rich Scangarello. This isn't surprising since the Broncos were the only team to finish in the bottom five of the league in points, yards, third-down percentage and red-zone percentage.

Not even 24 hours after news broke of Scangarello's departure from Denver, insiders say the Broncos are finalizing a contract with former New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur.

This will be Drew Lock’s fifth coordinator in six seasons, but Shurmur’s biggest claim to success is how well he has coached quarterbacks into winning football games. From Nick Foles in Philly, to Case Keenum in Minnesota, and to rookie Daniel Jones last season.

Source: Broncos Wire