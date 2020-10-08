Broncos Game Against Patriots Moved to Monday Night

The Denver Broncos were scheduled to play against the New England Patriots this Sunday at 2:25 p.m. According to 9News Insider Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have been informed that the game has now been moved to Monday night due to COVID-19 cases on the New England Patriots.

The game has been pushed back after the NFL's top doctor, Allen Sills made the call due to three of the Patriots have tested positive for COVID-19.

Denver will face New England without Tom Brady for the first time since 2008 when Matt Cassel filled in for an injured Brady.

The Broncos hold a 30-23 series edge over the Patriots but have lost their past two games to the Bill Belichick-led squad.

No word yet on whether Denver will start Brett Rypien or whether Drew Lock is ready to return at quarterback.

Source: Mike Klis Twitter