Broncos Head Coach Fined $100K For Mask Violation

The Denver Broncos Head Coach, Vic Fangio, has been fined $100,000 by the NFL for violating their mask rule.

Fangio wore his mask properly for a portion of the game against the Steelers, however, when calling defense plays, he pulled his mask below his chin.

The Denver Broncos organization was also fined $250,000 for sideline personnel and coaching assistants not wearing masks during Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Source: 9 News

