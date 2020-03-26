Broncos, John Elway Donate Over $500,000 to Colorado COVID Relief

Sports are on hold for now; while the Denver Broncos won't be stepping onto the practice field for a while, they are stepping up to help their community and those who have been affected by COVID-19.

According to a press release, Governor Jared Polis made the following statement thanking the NFL team for its donation of $500,000 to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund.

'On behalf of the State of Colorado, it is my pleasure to thank the Denver Broncos and John Elway for their generous donations to the COVID-19 Relief Fund,' said Colorado Governor Jared Polis. 'Year after year, Coloradans have supported our Denver Broncos, and today I am beyond proud to thank the Denver Broncos for their support of Coloradans in our time of need.'

Additionally, Broncos President of Football Operations and General Manager John Elway personally donated $50,000.

'I’d just like to thank them for all that they’re doing,' Elway said about hospital workers in an interview with Denverbroncos.com. 'They truly are the warriors. Just [want to] say thank you and [share our] continued support and we really appreciate it.' (source: press release)

Check out more ways the Denver Broncos are helping here and donate to the relief fund here.