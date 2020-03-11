Bronco’s Sign Cheyenne Native Bobenmoyer

The Denver Broncos announced on Wednesday (March 11) that they had signed Jacob Bobenmoyer as a long snapper.

The Cheyenne native and East High alum went to the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Bobenmoyer competed at rookie and veteran minicamp with the Broncos in 2019 on a tryout basis after his college career ended.

At NCU he was as the team's long snapper and played on coverage teams. On the other side of the ball, Bobenmoyer had 11 total tackles including a career-high four tackles against College of Idaho

