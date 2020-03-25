Broncos Sign Punter Sam Martin from Lions

The Denver Broncos continue to beef up their team this off-season by signing a punter from the Detroit Lions.

Sam Martin has signed a three-year, $7.05 million contract according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

One person who probably isn't happy about this is current punter Colby Wadman. Wadman averaged 44.4 yards per punt and dismal 39.4 net yards per punt for the Broncos. Wadman currently makes $570,000 a season, so it feels like Wadman will take a backseat to the newly signed Martin.

Martin was the Lions punter for six years, averaging 46 yards per punt with a net average of 41 yards. Another great thing about Martin is he can handle kickoffs.