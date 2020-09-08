Broncos to Have Fans in the Seats Against Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

It turns out Denver Broncos fans will be able to boo Tom Brady in person after all.

A limited number of Denver Broncos fans will be allowed in the seats of Empower Field at Mile High starting week three of the Denver Broncos season, according to 9 News.

A total of 5,700 fans will be allowed in the seats at the stadium when the Broncos take on Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 27. Brady spent the first 20 years of his career with the New England Patriots before signing with Tampa Bay this offseason.

Fans at Broncos games will be required to wear masks and seating will be spread out into pods.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis made the announcement Tuesday alongside Broncos owner Brittany Bowlen.

Denver Broncos season ticket-holders get first dibs on the in-person seats.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Source: 9News