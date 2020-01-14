Brooks & Dunn Announce 2020 Summer Tour
Brooks & Dunn will tour again in 2020. The Country Music Hall of Fame duo announced plans for their first nationwide tour in a decade. Eighteen cities and dates were announced on Tuesday morning (Jan. 14) starting with a May 15 show in St. Louis.
See a list of all 2020 Brooks & Dunn tour dates below. No opening acts have been formally announced yet.
Brooks & Dunn 2020 Summer Tour Dates:
May 15 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 16 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
May 22 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
May 23 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
May 29 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 30 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
June 5 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
June 6 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
June 26 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
June 27 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 28 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 29 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
Sept. 4 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 5 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 10 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 11 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 18 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre