Brothers Osborne are trying to suss out someone's secrets in their new song "Skeletons." The sibling duo released the title track of their forthcoming album on Friday (Aug. 21); readers can hear it above.

There's a thing or two in the past that the someone in question in "Skeletons" isn't fessing up to -- except, it seems, in their sleep. Over a foot-stomping melody, led by his brother John's guitar work, TJ Osborne sings about "solvin' puzzle pieces" and heading for a "come to Jesus" moment.

"You've got skeletons in your closet / It's written all over your face / Every little lie, stacked so high / Can't keep your story straight," goes the chorus. "I don't know how they got there / It's gettin' under my skin / You've got skeletons in your closet, and I've got bones to pick with them."

"Skeletons," written by the Osbornes with Andrew DeRoberts, is one of 12 songs on what will be Brothers Osborne's third studio album. It's due out on Oct. 9 via EMI Nashville.

"If Pawn Shop was our introduction, and Port Saint Joe was like the first conversation we had with someone over a beer, then Skeletons is the moment where you start getting down to the real stuff and showing who you really are,” John Osborne shares of the album in a press release. “If you really want to get to know us, this is the record to do it."

The Osbornes teamed up with Jay Joyce, who also produced the duo's first two albums, for Skeletons. Their most recent release is a live album, Live at the Ryman, which dropped in 2019.

