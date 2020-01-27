Known for its Clydesdales, puppies and often tear-jerking Super Bowl ads, this year, the King of Beers toasts the 'Typical American.'

American stereotypes often imply that we're loud, proud, obnoxious and... well, loud. And that we drink 'typical American beer,' like Budweiser. This year's ad didn't include any horses or dalmatians, and made no mention of wind power, but it does highlight the 'typical' American.

The ad features United States Women's National Soccer team members, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris, who who won the World Cup in 2019, as well as Hannah Gavios, a marathon runner left paralyzed after escaping an attacker, Ken Nwadike Jr. of the Free Hugs Project and Sgt. Mason Miller returning home to his father.