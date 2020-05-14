Bug Which Has Killed Millions Of Ash Trees Found In Fort Collins

An insect pest that has killed millions of ash trees across the country over the last two decades is getting closer to Cheyenne, having now been identified in the Fort Collins area.

That's according to a post on the City of Fort Collins Facebook page.

According to the Arbor Day Foundation, the Emerald Ash Borer [EAB] is believed to have killed 40 million as trees in Michigan alone, as well as many millions more across the northeast and the midwest.

Forestry officials in Cheyenne have been bracing for the arrival of the EAB for years, and have implemented a plan for dealing with the arrival of the insect. The plan including the removal of unhealthy ash trees and outreach to property owners.

While adult insect does little damage to trees, the larvae are a major threat to ash trees. You can read more about how to deal with the EAB here.