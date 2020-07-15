Bullfighter Dusty Tuckness Holds Clinic in Cody

Perennial bullfighter of the year Dusty Tuckness is home in northwest Wyoming having lost two July rodeos – Casper and Cheyenne – due to coronavirus-based cancellations. The cowboy protector often cited as “Greatest of all Time” is staying very busy leading five, three-day, schools this month in cooperation with the Cody Nite Rodeo. Young bullfighter prospects are paying close attention to the best in the business. Tuckness is a 10-time PRCA bullfighter of the year and his exploits on the arena floor are legendary. You might as well learn from the best.

