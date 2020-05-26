Burlingame Announces Reelection Run In HD 44

Wyoming Legislature

Incumbent Democratic Representative Sara Burlingame says she is running for reelection to her seat in the Wyoming Legislature representing House District 44.

She released this statement on Saturday:

''House District 44 Incumbent Sara Burlingame has filed for re-election. Burlingame chose Thursday, May 21st to commemorate the 101st anniversary of the US House voting in favor of the 19th Amendment, the law that acknowledged women’s right to vote. Burlingame noted in her Facebook video, “Of course, the women of Wyoming had been voting and serving and leading for 50 years before that - and that is the legacy that I hope to continue!”

A freshman in the House, Burlingame is known for her robust bi-partisan leadership. The Casper Star Tribune highlighted her efforts in their, “Rising Stars of the Legislature” article, stating, “A rare progressive voice in the Wyoming Legislature, Burlingame is respected by her peers for bringing a unique and often, underrepresented perspective to state government. Immensely outgoing, Burlingame is also an effective coalition-builder and has already developed strong relationships on both sides of the aisle that could pay off down the line.”

Burlingame noted that Wyoming faces unprecedented economic challenges and she looks forward to bringing her pragmatic approach to bear for her constituents."

Burlingame is also the Executive Director of Wyoming Equality.