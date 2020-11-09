Burned Cat Rescued From Cameron Peak Fire Up for Adoption

He was found in the Cameron Peak Fire, covered in ash and soot, with singed whiskers and burnt paws, but after being treated by veterinarians at Colorado State University, Flint, a working cat, is now available for adoption through Larimer Humane Society.

Larimer Humane Society has attempted to locate Flint's owners, and he was kept through the holding period required for strays, but no one has claimed him.

Flint is a one-year-old Siamese cat, listed as a 'working cat,' meaning he needs a home, barn or shop outside of city limits, where he can have a job. He's not a 'cuddly companion' Larimer Humane said, but he needs a good home that will feed him and provide him with the care he needs.

Via Larimer Humane Society on Facebook