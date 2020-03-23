Want to Support Artists During the Coronavirus Pandemic? Buy This Merch!

The music industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Country stars including, among many others, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, Midland and Brantley Gilbert have either canceled or postponed live shows and tours out of caution and concern as the world fights and tries to contain this novel virus.

While it's the responsible move to cancel or postpone concerts and tours for the greater good of public health -- according to the World Health Organization, over 335,000 cases of the coronavirus and 14,634 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 22 -- live shows are how a majority of artists have made their livings since the onset of digital piracy in the early 2000s and the rising popularity of streaming services. So, how can fans help support artists during this uncertain time, until live shows and tours can get safely back up and running? Merch!

The Boot has compiled a list of some of our favorite merch from country acts who have either had to cancel or postpone shows while the world fights to combat COVID-19. Keep reading for our recommendations, and if we missed your favorite artist, let us know whose merch you love in the comments section below.

