Longtime rival Tom Brady is coming back to Mile High this Sunday.

This time he'll be in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform, which is still weird to see.

Brady is 8-9 lifetime against the Broncos including being 1-3 against Denver in the playoffs.

Here's how Brady's 1-1 Tampa Bay squad stacks up against the 0-2 Denver Broncos in the 2:25 p.m. Sunday game: