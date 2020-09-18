By The Numbers: How The Broncos Stack Up Against The Steelers

After missing most of last season with an injury, former Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger is back at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He'll leads them against the Denver Broncos at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Like the Broncos (0-1), the Steelers (1-0) are coming off a Monday Night Football game last week. Pittsburgh defeated the New York Giants 26-16.

Denver fell 16-14 on a last-second field goal.

Here's how the Broncos and Steelers match up: