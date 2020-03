The book signing with Wyoming author C.J. Box which was scheduled for Thursday, March 12 at 7:00 PM in the Cottonwood Room of Laramie County Library has been canceled by the author’s publisher due to concerns over the coronavirus.

At this time, there are no immediate plans to reschedule the event.

