There’s a Musical Secret Hidden on Every CMA Awards Trophy

Everybody knows that lots of thought and planning goes into who wins the CMA Awards each year -- but did you know that trophies themselves are intricately designed to have special meaning, too? Press play above to watch a new video from the Country Music Association, offering a behind-the-scenes look into how the trophies are made, and what they represent.

For example, if you've ever gotten a chance to look at one of the CMA Awards trophies up close, you'll notice a tiny circle of musical notes inscribed on its surface. Turns out, that's not just decoration: It notates the chorus of "Will the Circle Be Unbroken," one of country music's most important songs. A mainstay of the Grand Ole Opry, "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" is a perennial favorite of the genre, so it's only fitting that it gets a nod on some of country's most illustrious awards.

There are plenty more fun facts to discover about how a CMA Award is made. Its iconic shape, which was designed in 1967, is meant to symbolize a chart bullet. That shape indicated a fast-rising single on the Cashbox Magazine Singles chart in the '50s. To learn more -- including the reason why the CMA switched its trophies' material from wood to glass in the '80s -- watch the video above!

The 2020 CMA Awards are scheduled to take place on Nov. 11 and will air live from Nashville on ABC beginning at 8PM ET. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the show be hosted at Nashville's Music City Center, not Bridgestone Arena as is customary, and there will be no live audience.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 CMA Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest CMAs headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

LOOK: Wacky and Wild CMA Awards Fashions