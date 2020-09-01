Cameron Peak Fire: 5% Containment Reported

As the Cameron Peak Fire has hit its 20th day of burning, firefighter crews made a major development: They obtained the first containment of the fire.

Cameron Peak Fire media reported Tuesday (Sept. 1) morning that the fire burning over 23,000 acres now has five percent containment.

Nearly 900 firefighters are working on the flames that first ignited on Aug. 13. Crews hail from 35 different states.

The Red Cross suggests the fire may burn until the first snowfall.

Here's how the fire has burned over 20 days: