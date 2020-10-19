Cameron Peak Fire At 203,253 Acres & Now Approaching Loveland

According to the Incident Information System, as of Monday morning, the Cameron Peak Fire had reached 203,253 acres with 62 percent containment.

On Sunday, the Larimer County Sheriff's office shared that the voluntary evacuation notice for a portion of County Road 27 has been moved back up to mandatory evacuations.

Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith took to Facebook on Sunday morning with news that some homes were burned in The Retreat in Glen Haven, along Otter Road and on the western portion of Redstone Canyon, as reported by the Coloradoan.

The city of Loveland shared their updated evacuation map here.

Over the weekend, my Facebook feed was full of footage captured from Lake Loveland. Locals swarmed the area to document the flames reflecting off of the lake.

If you have footage of the Cameron Peak Fire that you would like to share with us, submit it through the messenger on our station app. You just might see it in one of our fire updates.