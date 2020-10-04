Cameron Peak Fire at 40% Containment

The Cameron Peak Fire’s containment has increased to 40% and has currently burned 126,164 acres, according to an InciWeb incident report. In an ironic turn, smoke from the Mullen Fire helped to moderate the Red Flag weather warning yesterday, aiding firefighters in working on the nine-mile gap on the northern side of the fire.

Authorities were able to use the temporary help to protect homes around Highway 14, while mop-up patrols worked to assess land inside and nearby the burned areas. Air support has continued to protect crews fighting the fire in Comanche Reservoir and by Corral Creek, both of which are notoriously difficult to access.

Overall, firefighters were hoping to further secure the perimeter of the fire to prepare for increased fire weather conditions on Monday.

In the meantime, the Mullen Fire in Wyoming is now measured at 140,140 acres with 11% containment, and it has not yet merged with the Cameron Peak Fire. Firefighters have primarily focused on protecting evacuated communities and to improve control lines, though the blaze is still actively burning.

You can see a video of the Cameron Peak Fire from Deadman Lookout Tower below and track each fire’s progress at InciWeb.

The Colorado Center of Excellence, Advanced Technology placed a second webcam on YouTube for Cameron Peak Fire on... Posted by Cameron Peak Fire on Saturday, October 3, 2020