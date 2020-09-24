Cameron Peak Fire Containment Has Reached 27%

There's some good news to share on the Cameron Peak Fire front.

Crews have successfully increased containment to 27%, according to the latest official update on Thursday (Sept. 24). Containment was gained on the western edge and increased from 17% on Wednesday morning.

The fire currently sits at over 104,791 acres.

Northern Colorado has been inhaling poor-quality air for quite sometime now, following the August 13 spark of the Cameron Peak Fire.

According to the Cameron Peak Fire official update, windy conditions will bring heavy smoke to the front range on Thursday and Friday.

Smoke from the Cameron Peak, Middle Fork and Mullen fires will be elevated. Moderate air quality is expected between Longmont and Fort Collins, with the cleanest air happening midday.

The fire grew by 2,000 acres on Sunday due to wind and then another 122 acres on Tuesday.

Luckily though, even with the fire expansion, the nearly 1,000-person fire team has managed to increase fire containment.

With any luck, the creepy orange sky that engulfed the front range a few weeks ago was a one-time thing.

The Cameron Peak Fire currently sits as the fourth worst fire in Colorado, just 4,000 acres shy of becoming the third worst fire.

I would like to point out the silver lining here, though: unlike the 2012 High Peak Fire, the Cameron Peak Fire has not claimed any lives.

