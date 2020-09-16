Cameron Peak Fire Containment Increases to 8%

For the first time in several days, the Cameron Peak Fire containment percentage has increased.

Officials said the containment grew from 4% to 8% by Wednesday (Sept. 16) morning. The fire is still listed as covering 102,596 acres.

More than 1,000 firefighters are currently working on the fire, with crews coming from 35 states. The fire has been burning since Aug. 13.

On Tuesday, firefighters specifically advanced containment on the fire just south of Highway 14 from East Glen Echo to West of Pingree Park Road.

Tuesday's wind created a little spot blaze, but crews immediately extinguished it.

It was announced on the Cameron Peak Fire Facebook page on Wednesday that Buckhorn toward Comanche reservoir shows promise for containment by the weekend.