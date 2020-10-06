Cameron Peak Fire Grew Another 1,000 Acres On Monday

High winds on Monday caused a 1,000 acre spread of the Cameron Peak Fire

The Cameron Peak Fire is burning over 127,398 acres, according to the Tuesday (Oct. 6) official update. The fire was at 126,251 acres on Monday morning.

The Cameron Peak Fire is currently 42 percent contained with 891 fire personnel on the scene. Monday's Red Flag wind conditions caused some spot fires which fire crews hustled to extinguish. Even so, the fire expanded by 1,000 acres with heavy smoke filling the skies.

One of the most active sections of the fire, on Monday, was along the Highway 14 corridor where large islands of unburned fuel remained. Fire crews defended the structures along that stretch until they were ordered to leave for their safety.

