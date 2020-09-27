Cameron Peak Fire Grows Over 120,000 Acres, Containment Lost

As ash rained down heavy once again on Northern Colorado, the Cameron Peak Fire was spreading throughout nearby terrain.

Larimer County's worst recorded fire in history grew by more than 9,000 acres on Saturday (Sept. 26) thanks to dry conditions and winds reaching as high as 60 MPH.

The latest official update said containment dropped from 27% to 25% and put the fire at 124,021 acres. The Cameron Peak fire is now about 15,000 acres away from being the worst in Colorado history.

WORST FIRES IN COLORADO HISTORY

2020 Pine Gulch Fire 139,007 acres 2002 Hayman Fire 137,760 acres 2020 Cameron Peak Fire 124,021 acres 2013 West Fork Complex Fire 108,045 acres 2012 High Park Fire 87,250 acres

New structure damage caused by the fire was announced on Saturday.

More than 800 are working on the fire. Here's what some of the night crews have experienced in recent days: