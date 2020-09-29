Cameron Peak Fire Grows Past 125,000 Acres

The Cameron Peak Fire grew nearly 1,000 acres since Monday morning and has surpassed 125,000 acres.

This comes after the fire gained an extra 20,000 acres over this past weekend.

The official Cameron Peak Fire Facebook page page shared on Tuesday morning (Sept. 29) that the fire is at 125,006 acres with 21 percent containment.

Planning Operations Trainee John Norton-Jensen said that Monday was still considered a good day despite the growth. Cooler temperatures aided in the firefighting.

Helicopters and air tankers are being used to check the fire spread and several structure protection plans are in place.

Fire crews continue to work tirelessly to extinguish the Cameron Peak Fire.

With the way this smoke has been affecting my body, I can only imagine what it must be like for our firefighters relentlessly facing these flames every single day.